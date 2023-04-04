West Texans gather for Easter at the 191 cross

The annual event is orchestrated by the People Pride, Inc. scholarship program.

ODESSA, Texas — Some west Texans began celebrating the Easter holiday early on Tuesday during an annual gathering at the Cavalry Cross put on by People Pride, Inc.

Kyle Rodgers, groups minister at Stonegate Fellowship, told the story of Easter to a group of local children.

The story time was followed by a musical performance by students in the People Pride, Inc. program and representatives from Stonegate.

The People Pride Scholarship Program supports 27 college students in colleges and universities across Texas, according to the organization.

