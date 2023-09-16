Walk to End Alzheimer's event returns to Midland

Not even the rain could stop everyone from walking to end Alzheimer's.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is about more than just getting everyone in the community together for a nice walk in the morning.

“It’s really about bringing the community together to support each other, to show love for all of those that have either walked this journey or are in the journey now and then we’re fighting for a different future and fighting for our future generations so that they never have to feel the devastation of this disease,” said Julie Gray, Director of Development at the West Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

Gray says that all the donations and awareness raised up until now across the nation has contributed to a breakthrough in treatment for Alzheimer’s.

One that brings that goal of ending Alzheimer’s ever closer.

“It’s not going to stop until we stop it through raising the critical awareness and funds for the research that we’re doing and with those funds, with the research that we do, we now actually have a fully approved, FDA approved drug that treats those in the earliest stages of dementia," Gray continued.

But just because they’ve gotten this far doesn’t mean that the work stops.

According to Gray, now the community needs to get involved more than ever.

“Now more than ever we need our community to rally behind us and keep moving forward so that we can ultimately find the cure for Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Gray added.