Walgreens raises funds for Children's Miracle Network

ODESSA, Texas — Walgreens is partnering with the Children's Miracle Network to raise funds for CMN hospitals like Medical Center Health System.

From September 14 to September 24, customers at local Walgreens will be able to donate any amount at the register as well as round up their purchase.

Money raised will go to funding equipment, treatments and more for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and the Pediatric Unit.

The following locations are participating in the fundraiser:

Odessa

2161 E. 42nd St.

1305 W. University Blvd.

801 Maple Ave.

1707 W. 8th St.

Midland

215 Andrews Hwy.

3201 N. Big Spring St.

4313 W. Wadley Ave.

Walgreens is in its ninth year of partnering with the Children's Miracle Network.