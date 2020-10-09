x
Wagner Noel reopening its doors

Wagner Noel's first live performance since March will be on September 15.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center is back and plans to reopen since March.
Wagnernoel |Sep 18, 2020

On Thursday, the Wagner Noel held a press conference and went over safety measures for the reopening.

Seating will obey social distancing standards by staggered patrons in the auditorium. This means no one will be seated in the front or behind the patron-only to the side at a social distance.

A mask is also required but once seated, the mask can be taken off.

The Wagner Noel is set for its first live performance on Tuesday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m. 

Wagnernoel |Sep 15, 2020