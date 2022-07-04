Wagner Noël hosts 'Cinema Under the Stars'

July's free event is ocean themed and will show "Shark Tale" and "Jaws".

MIDLAND, Texas — The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center will be hosting "Cinema Under the Stars".

The first film will start at 4:30 p.m. and the second will start at 7:30 p.m.on July 10.

Prior to the first film the Midland County Library will be hosting an ocean-themed craft for children to enjoy in the lobby at 3:30 p.m.

Free popcorn will be provided and drinks can be purchased at the concessions stand.

There will also be food trucks in the parking lot from 3:30 to 8 p.m.