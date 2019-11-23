ODESSA, Midland — Vitalant is calling all donors for the holidays to come and donate blood in order to avoid blood shortage.

The demand for local blood becomes extremely difficult to meet the needs during the holiday season.

With more accidents happening during holiday travel, the need for blood increases.

However, Vitalant wants to counter this trend by having a holiday blood drive.

In return donors will receive a free turkey.

If you are interested in helping out with blood donations, call 1-877-827-4376 or click here for more information.