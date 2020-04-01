ODESSA, Texas — The Blood and Heroes blood drive kicked off on Friday with hope of bringing awareness of the need of blood in the community.

With there being a decrease in blood donations since the Christmas holiday, Vitalent and West Texas Radio Group is asking the community to help with donations.

Donor Recruitment Supervisor for Vitalent, Diane Scott, explains how donating blood is a good way to start off the new year.

“There are no more holiday errands to run or shopping to do. Now that Christmas and New Year have passed, it’s back to work or school, back to reality and what better way to start off 2020 than by making a commitment to save lives and donate blood?”

The Blood and Heroes blood drive will continue on Jan 4. from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. and again on Jan. 8 - 9, 2020 between 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The blood drive will be held at the Ector County Colisuem.

Those who attend during the Sand Hills Rodeo Bulls event on the day they donate will receive one general admission ticket and a Blood and Heroes commemorative t-shirt.

To make an appointment to donate blood, call 432-296-8755 or click here for more information.