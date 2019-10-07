MIDLAND, Texas — Saturday, Vitalant and West Texas Radio will host a blood drive to increase blood supply in the Permian Basin and the surrounding hospitals.

The blood drive will be in the parking lot of the Midland Donor Center, 4706 N. Midkiff from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Two bloodmobiles on site for donation, and the first 55 donors will receive a ticket to Schlitterbahn.

Vitalant officials say blood supplies coast-to-coast are dangerously low due to a severe dip in donations.

“Our blood drive schedule is very light during the summer because colleges and high schools are on summer break, and donors are enjoying vacations,” said Dianne Scott, Donor Recruitment Supervisor of Vitalant, this area’s non-profit community blood provider.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.

Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are under 18 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

“We encourage people to donate blood at this blood drive, to take advantage of the opportunity to give a gift that will make a real difference in someone’s life. You can save up to 3 lives with one donation,” Scott said. "It truly is a life giving act of kindness.”

To sign up, visit www.vitalant.org or just walk in.