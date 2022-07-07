Vitalant holding summer blood drives

As a thank you they are giving out gift cards to Cinergy Theater and food tickets.

MIDLAND, Texas — Vitalant is working to help restock the "critically low" blood supply in the Permian Basin.

The organization is holding its summer blood drives the week of July 4.

They will be at Bubba's 33 in Midland from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

If you can't make it out they will also be at the Vitalant Airport Center on Saturday.

They are giving out gift cards to Cinergy Theater and food tickets as a thank you to those who donate.

The organization says it has not reached its donation goal over the last few days and is hoping to make that up.