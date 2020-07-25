Check out Virtual Viva Big Bend this weekend for free live music

You can catch the live stream each night on the Viva Big Bend Facebook page

MARFA, Texas — As with many things, the Viva Big Bend music festival had to adapt in 2020 due to COVID-19.

This year, it's all virtual, and completely free.

The festival started Friday night and will continue through the weekend.

Live music and other festivities will begin on the Viva Big Bend Facebook page around 6 p.m. each night, and go for about two to three hours.

Organizers say this is a safe and enjoyable way for people to enjoy music wherever they may be.

For more information, you can visit vivabigbend.com.