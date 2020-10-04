TEXAS, USA — If you or your children are bummed out about not getting to take a picture with the Easter Bunny this year, you might still have a chance.

The Permian Basin Board of Realtors is doing a Zoom call with the Easter Bunny Saturday.

They say they want children to have fun since the Easter Bunny can't go visit any big Easter Egg hunts on Sunday.

In times like this when we don't have a lot of answers, we have faith that this too shall pass. We love the stories of everyone helping each other and encouraging each other and this is just one more reflection of who we are, we're West Texans," said Carol Garza, president of the Permian Basin Board of Realtors.

The virtual meeting will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Zoom does have a limit of 100 people so space will be limited.

You can find the invite on the Permian Basin Board of Realtors' Facebook page.

Permian Basin Board of Realtors In light of everything that is going on we wanted to have a zoom to ... talk with the Easter bunny! Share with your friends, family and even your clients!! Saturday April 11, 11am -1pm. This is a community event! Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/943159277

MORE EASTER STORIES:

Families pivot to virtual Easter egg hunts during social distancing

Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny deemed 'essential workers' by New Zealand's Prime Minister