MIDLAND, Texas — Veterans will have the opportunity to learn how to access benefits, resources and receive counseling for Veterans Appreciation Weekend.

Vet-Centers, which are community based counseling centers, will have this safe and confidential event free of charge at the Security State Ballpark on July 11, with it ending on until July 13.

Mobile vet centers will be used for underserved communities.

For more information on this event contact the Midland Vet Center at 432-697-8222.