Valentines for Vets aims to send cards to over 1,000 veterans in nursing homes

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Veterans Land Board has launched a statewide campaign to share the love with veteran in nursing homes this Valentine's Day.

For over 1,000 veterans, the past year has been extra lonely as visitors have been limited due to COVID-19. Operation Share the Love hopes to change this.

Any Texan interested can send a Valentine to a veteran in a nursing home of their choosing.

The VLB is asking these Valentine's be postmarked no later then February 10 to ensure the cards arrive on time. Cards should also have "Valentines for Vets" on the mailing address.

Their goal is to send over 1,000 cards.