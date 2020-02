Students at UT Permian Basin gathered Thursday to send kind words to those affected by the Texas A&M Commerce shooting.

The student senate set out a banner for students to write on.

UTPB received a similar banner from Texas A&M after the mobile mass shooting on August 31.

The student wanted to show their support and stand with A&M in solidarity.

