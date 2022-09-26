x
UTPB hosting free community lecture

The lecture will feature the award-winning author of "The Monuments Men".
Credit: UTPB

ODESSA, Texas — UTPB and the Shepperd Leadership Institute are inviting the community out for a free lecture at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.

This lecture will start at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27 and feature Robert Edsel, the award-winning author of "The Monuments Men".

Edsel's book tells the story of the American heroes in a World War II platoon who rescued art from war and theft by the Nazis.

Following his writing of the book, Edsel worked with George Clooney to turn it into a film.

Edsel will be discussing the story as well as the ongoing search for missing art.

Do you like art, history, reading, or story-telling? Then this FREE Robert M. Edsel Distinguished Lecture is for...

Posted by UTPB - The University of Texas Permian Basin on Tuesday, September 20, 2022

