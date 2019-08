ODESSA, Texas — Several of the University of the Permian Basin Falcon teams helped welcome students of the Ector County Independent School District Monday morning.

Members of the football team, cheer team and drumline cheered on Austin Montessori students as they arrived for the first day of school.

