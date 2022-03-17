University of the Southwest officials address tragic wreck

On Thursday, officials from the university in Hobbs took a moment to talk about the loss their campus feels right now.

HOBBS, N.M. — Two days after the deadly head-on crash , officials from the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico, took a moment to talk about the loss their campus feels right now.

During a press conference, Dr. Ryan Tipton, Provost for USW, said the university is devastated after this tragic and sudden loss of life.

"For any of you that have lost a loved one or a member of your family, it's the same feeling here," said Tipton. "They are not only students and coaches, they are loved ones to us, they are members of our family. You are going to hear that word over and over again, we are the mustang family."

Tipton said that at this point in time, the USW Mustang family joins the families of the victims as they mourn the loss of their loved ones.

"They are just amazing people," said Tipton. "The families are amazing and they are resilient. They know that we love them and every day is another step towards recovery and rebuilding."

Tipton said he is thankful for the community and everyone who has kept them in mind under the tragic circumstances.

"I think all of us have always been familiar with the community here and family here, but we just didn't realize how extensive that family could really be," said Tipton. "Students who are in Spring Break are eager to come back because they want to be here to support their family. To them USW is a home."