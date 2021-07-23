United Way of Odessa celebrating annual campaign kickoff

Bring your friends, family and coworkers to this fun, free community event on August 19th.

ODESSA, Texas — United Way of Odessa is inviting the community in their celebration of their campaign kickoff. The event is at 9:30 a.m. on August 19 at the Martin Luther King, JR Building (128 E. 2nd Street, Odessa)

Founded in 1951, United Way of Odessa supports local programs that impact the lives of 1 in every 3 Odessans. Currently, United Way of Odessa partners with 20 local partner agencies and 29 programs providing services in Health, Education and Self Sufficiency. The United Way also provides additional funding through venture grants for special projects and programs that benefit our area.

This year's guest speaker is Dr. Greg Williams, President, Odessa College, followed by the 2021 Campaign Chair, Dewey Bryant.