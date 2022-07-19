United Way of Midland celebrates summer of reading

Children have been reading books through the summer as part of the nonprofit's Club Read.

MIDLAND, Texas — United Way of Midland held a special celebration Tuesday.

The party featured games, music and treats like cotton candy. Attendees also went home with a backpack full of school supplies.

Club Read has been taking place since 2013. Over 200 children participated this year through the Boys and Girls Club of Midland, Casa de Amigos, and Opportunity Tribe – Fun Academy.