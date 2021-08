Organizers say their goal was to raise $150,000 but based on attendance and proceeds from the raffle, they think they'll hit $170,000.

MIDLAND, Texas — The 19th Annual Bustin' Clay for United Way clay shoot was held on August 20.

Over 400 shooters showed up to help raise funds for the campaign.

The clay shoot is United Way of Midland's largest fundraising event and will help kick off the 2021 campaign.