United Supermarkets raises funds for children's hospitals through teddy bears

TEXAS, USA — With National Teddy Bear Day approaching quickly, United Supermarkets is using the opportunity to do some good for the community.
From September 1-9, the United Family is raising funds for children's hospitals.
Special teddy bears will be sold in the floral department of United Supermarkets for $12.99.
United says $2 of each purchase will go to a local children's hospital.
“We hope this will be a fun and sweet way for people to give back to their communities. Look for the special bears in a floral department in your area,” said Bradley Gaines, the director of floral for the United Family in a press release.