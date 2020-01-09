United Supermarkets raises funds for children's hospitals through teddy bears

September 9 is National Teddy Bear Day.

TEXAS, USA — With National Teddy Bear Day approaching quickly, United Supermarkets is using the opportunity to do some good for the community.

From September 1-9, the United Family is raising funds for children's hospitals.

Special teddy bears will be sold in the floral department of United Supermarkets for $12.99.

United says $2 of each purchase will go to a local children's hospital.