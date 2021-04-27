United Supermarkets donates over 4,000 pounds of apples to West Texas Food Bank

The grocery store chain is a founding sponsor of the food bank's Take a Bite Out of Hunger program

ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank received a generous gift Tuesday.

United Supermarkets donated 4,200 pounds of apples to the food bank.

Its part of the non-profits Take a Bite Out of Hunger program, which is sponsored by FirstFruits Marketing of Washington. United has been a partner since the program started 11 years ago.

Stores across Texas and New Mexico will be donating a total of 39,000 pounds of apples over the next week.