United Supermarkets donates over 4,000 pounds of apples to West Texas Food Bank

ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank received a generous gift Tuesday.
United Supermarkets donated 4,200 pounds of apples to the food bank.
Its part of the non-profits Take a Bite Out of Hunger program, which is sponsored by FirstFruits Marketing of Washington. United has been a partner since the program started 11 years ago.
Stores across Texas and New Mexico will be donating a total of 39,000 pounds of apples over the next week.
For more information on the West Texas Food Bank, including how to help and the services they provide, you can visit the WTFB website.