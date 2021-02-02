United Supermarket donates 1,000 socks to Midland/Odessa Salvation Army

The socks came as part of a "Pears for Pears" campaign the supermarkets ran.

MIDLAND, Texas — The United Family donated 1,000 pairs of socks to the Midland and Odessa branches of the Salvation Army on February 2.

The socks came as part of a "Pears for Pears" campaign, where each purchase of Rainier Fruit pears in one of United's stores from October to December 2020 provided proceeds to purchase the socks.

500 pairs will go to each of the local Salvation Army branches.

"At United, we're always looking or creative ways to not only be apart of the community but to give back to the community. We're not here to just take, we're here to give and we believe having a strong community presence is essential to good business," Ricky Holman

