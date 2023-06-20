TXU Energy donates $100K to Salvation Army of Midland

MIDLAND, Texas —
Upkeeping a cooling center is expensive, let alone also feeding and housing people temporarily like the Salvation Army does. That's where TXU Energy stepped in to lend a helping hand.
The energy company donated $100,000 to the Salvation Army of Midland Tuesday as a part of their “Beat the Heat” program.
Donations like these help vulnerable families in our community from having to choose between staying cool and keeping food on the table.
“Making sure people stay safe, we want to make sure that they know that there's resources to keep them safe,” said Kim Campbell with TXU Energy. “They can come here to the cooling station that we're sponsoring again this year. So, make sure that any day that it's 100 plus degrees, that you come here to the Salvation Army to stay cool.”
Anyone is welcome to stop by the Salvation Army cooling center, which is located at 600 E Wall St. in Midland.