MIDLAND, Texas — Two employees of Midland College have published a book giving new insights on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, after years of collecting information on the event.

Sarah Peterson and Katana Zachry brought the book to life with witness testimonies, raising new questions to what was called "the crime of the twentieth century."

Expanding from a presentation by Zachry and Peterson at the West Texas Symposium, "The Lone Star Speaks: Untold Stories about the JFK Assassination," came to life after four years and 150 interviews.

Sarah Peterson is the MC Language Hub coordinator and Katana Zachry is a tutor in the Language Hub. "The Lone Star Speaks: Untold Stories about the JFK Assassination" is available at Amazon.