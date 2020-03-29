ODESSA, Texas — On Sunday, it was announced by the Ector County Health Department that Odessa now has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new cases of the virus now bring the total to three since the first case was announced on Friday afternoon.

The Health Department was notified of the two new cases Sunday morning.

These cases are of a husband and wife, both in their 60's.

It is unknown at this time where the couple contracted the virus, but the male is an inpatient at a local hospital in Odessa and the female is self-isolating at home.

The Health Department is conducting investigations to identify close contacts of the couple.