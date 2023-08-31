Two changes come to the Midland Rockhounds front office

Longtime Midland Rockhounds general manager Monty Hoppel has been promoted to president. Shelly Haenggi becomes the club's new GM.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Rockhounds have a new president and general manager.

Longtime Rockhounds general manager Monty Hoppel has been promoted to the team's president and Shelly Haenggi will become the club's new GM.

“With the combination of Diamond Baseball Holdings' (DBH) great resources and the strength of our staff, the future of the franchise looks very strong," Hoppel said in a press release. "We had a great first year with DBH."

Hoppel has served as GM since September 1989. Under Hoppel, the club has been recognized multiple times as being among the finest franchises in Minor League Baseball.

Haenggi joined the Rockounds staff in 2013 under the sales, client services and marketing team. Haenggi previously was the Sports Complex Marketing Director as well.

"I look forward to carrying on our great success story," Haenggi said in a press release. “I’m fortunate to be part of this exceptional RockHounds staff and the Permian Basin community. We have a wonderful relationship with our fans and corporate partners, and that will continue to be the foundation of our team.”

The Rockhounds' 2023 season is nearing its final stages, running through Sept. 17.