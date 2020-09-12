Toys made by MCT staff, volunteers donated to CPS

Thanks to the efforts of staff and volunteers, MCT was able to donate 50 stuffed animals.

MIDLAND, Texas — In August, Midland Community Theatre asked for volunteers to help make stuffed animals.

The animals were planned to go to children in the foster system.

Thanks to the efforts of staff and volunteers, MCT was able to donate 50 stuffed animals.

These toys were given to Child Protective Services as part of The Giving Tree project.

Case workers will be able to give children in the foster system one of these animals as well as other toys from the project.

According to MCT, donations for The Giving Tree project are down this year thanks to the pandemic, so these toys will help make sure children have a good Christmas.

MCT plans to add a session in the spring for more stuffed animal making to make sure children have comfort animals throughout the year.