Town of Pecos City seeking feedback on master plan

PECOS, Texas — The Town of Pecos City is seeking feedback from the community on its master plan.

Grant Works recently completed the plan for the town, but any feedback or comments from the public are greatly encouraged.

The deadline to submit feedback is October 16.

After the deadline, the information will be collected and reviewed to help adjust the master plan accordingly.

After reading the master plan, feedback can be submitted digitally or in person at City Hall.

If you have any questions about the plan, you can call 432-445-2421.