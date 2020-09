A first place trophy will be awarded to the group that collects the most trash.

PECOS, Texas — The Town of Pecos City will be holding a community cleanup on Oct. 17.

Citizens are encouraged to team up with friends, neighbors, coworkers and more to help cleanup the town.

Participants should meet at the city hall to pick up cleaning supplies.

A first place trophy will be awarded to the group that collects the most trash from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you have any questions about the cleanup you can call 432-445-2421 or email engage@pecostx.gov.