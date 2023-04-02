Famed skateboard legend Tony Hawk to raise money for Tyre Nichols' Memorial Fund

Word of Tyre Nichols' love of skateboarding has spread to professional skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tony Hawk. A name known to skateboarders worldwide.

In honor of Tyre Nichols' love of skateboarding, Hawk recently announced on Twitter that half of the proceeds from selling his limited edition autographed cards would go directly towards the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, of which has plans to build a new public skatepark in Nichols' honor.

Tyre Nichols' life and legacy of skateboarding honored by Memphians

The $30 limited edition 8x10 card features both Tony Hawk and professional BMXer Rick Thorne doing a doubles run, along with their signatures as well.

A pioneer of vertical skateboarding, Hawk is regarded as one of the most influential skateboarders of all time. To the skateboard community, he is also known for being the first to land a "900," a trick involving 2.5 revolutions while in mid-air.

Despite retiring from the world of competitive skateboarding in 2003, Hawk has remained active in promoting the sport and through philanthropy work.

Rick Thorne & I have been traveling & doing demos together for over 20 years. And we continue to ride together well into our twilight days. As a tribute to our tenacity, we're offering a signed photo of us doing doubles before the world turned upside down (and before I got hurt). — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 3, 2023

My proceeds from these will go to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which includes plans to build a public skatepark in his honor; as our worlds continue to grieve his loss. He was a talented skater among other admirable traits. Let's keep his legacy alive: https://t.co/wHTZfLzqq7 — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 3, 2023

Background on the Nichols' case

Nichols, 29, was on his way home Jan. 7, when police pulled him over. On the night of the traffic stop, he was just a few minutes from the home that he shared with his mother and stepfather, when he was beaten in what authorities have described as a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers. All of whom have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. Nichols died three days later. Several others that responded to the scene have also been fired behind the matter. The case sent shockwaves across the nation after video of the beating was released by Memphis authorities. Rallies have been held in the Mid-South and across the country to honor Nichols' life.