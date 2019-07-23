MIDLAND, Texas — If you are looking for a special night out with family for dinner, July 25 will be the perfect night to go out.

Texas Roadhouse and Special Olympics of Texas will host its annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser event.

A favorite cop or firefighter from Midland or Odessa will serve the public on duty as wait staff for a night of fun.

While guests are being served, athletes will share their knowledge of the Special Olympics to those who are interested

Guests will be encouraged to tip their wait staff as well as take part in selfies, line dancing, and trying out the Roadhouse Saddle.

Both Texas Roadhouse locations in Midland and Odessa will participate in the event between 5P.M.- 9P.M.