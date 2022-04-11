Thriving United hosting free Easter Brunch

There will also be music by the TRANSFORM Band and an inspirational message from the band members and Thriving United.

MIDLAND, Texas — Thriving United will be hosting a free Easter Brunch at Midland's Longest Table on April 17.

The brunch will be held at 1 p.m. on 100 N. Colorado St.

Brunch is free, but tickets are required. You can RSVP by clicking or tapping here.

Check-in will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Following the meal, people will have the chance to take photos with the Easter Bunny, and children can participate in Midland's Largest Easter Egg Hunt by the Midland County Fair.