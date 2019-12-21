MIDLAND, Texas — Around 7A.M. on Saturday morning the Midland police department responded to a call about an accident that happened on 1788 near the airport.

A semi-truck was disabled while the driver worked on it in the southbound lanes of 1788.

The driver who had his cones out while working on the truck was crashed into by another driver in a truck.

After crashing into the semi-truck another truck hit the truck that crashed into the semi.

All three drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The area was cleared up at around 11:50A.M.