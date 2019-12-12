ODESSA, Texas — Christmas is a time of giving, and for some people, more praying than usual.

That’s why an Odessa man has created an ornament prayer-wall that’s now ready for the community to take advantage of!

“Years ago when I was teaching Sunday school, we would have the kids come up to write down a prayer and place it on the wall. I've been wanting to do something during Christmas involving people write a prayer and place it on something but I just never thought what could I use. And one day it just hit me. They can write a prayer on an ornament," said Jesse Castaneda Odessa resident and postal worker.

An Odessa tradition in hopes to inspire and give hope through the holiday season. But this year focuses on someone close to Castaneda and the cities heart.

“I wanted to do an ornament on the behalf of Mary Granado. She was our coworker and she was one of the people that were killed in that shooting spree. I wanted her ornament to be the first one on the wall on behalf of her and her family. And so my friend Domingo, he’s the one that trained her at the northeast station. So I reached out to him and asked if he would write the prayer. So he did and then my wife just placed it on the ornament here," said Castaneda.

"Father we pray for Mary Granados. For eternal rest, may her soul through the mercy of God rest in peace. We pray for her family. Cover them with your wings of love and rest their weary hearts. Let their minds sound sleep. We ask all this in your precious name, in the name of Jesus amen," said Castaneda.

It's no secret this time of year can be hard.

Especially those who have lost loved ones or hit hard times, but the wall isn’t just for local prayers. People are invited from all around the world.

“We have people call us from other states and they ask us to put an ornament on the wall for them and they tell us a prayer. It's just an awesome thing that people can do that and they really believe that God still answers prayer and it’s just an amazing thing," said Castaneda.

Castaneda says there’s no such thing as a prayer that’s too big or small.

The wall is located at 2029 W. 10th St in Odessa if you'd like to stop by and drop off a prayer yourself.

