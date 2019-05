MIDLAND, Texas — The Ultimate Chicago Tribute Band will be performing Beginnings live at the Wagner Noel on Thursday, May 9.

The band was formed by a group of experienced musicians who shared a love for the popular rock and roll group named after the windy city.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets will cost 35 dollars for adults and seven dollars for students and youth.