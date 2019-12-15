MIDLAND, Texas — With the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign being the primary fundraiser for the Salvation Army, it finds itself falling behind less than two weeks before Christmas.

The Red Kettle Campaign helps with operating year-round programs for those in need in Midland.

Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army in Midland, Captain Walker, expresses how every dollar helps for families who are struggling to pay utility bills and for those who are hungry.

“The bell-ringing season is a whole week shorter than usual because Thanksgiving fell so late this year. Less days of kettles has resulted in us falling significantly behind as we work towards our 2019 kettle goal of $185,000. We are praying that the community will dig-deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure that we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance, often at a time of crisis in their lives with nowhere else to turn.”

However, even though the Salvation Army has fallen behind, there is optimism about the support from the community.

If you have not had a chance to visit one of the many Red Kettles across Midland to donate, then click here to help the Salvation Army meet their goal.