ODESSA, Texas — One of the main organizers of the protest, rally and march that took place in Odessa on Wednesday was born and raised in the town.

Gaven Norris is a family attorney that has deep-seeded roots in the local civil rights movements.

"We live in this community and what affects one of us affects all of us," said Gaven Norris, the main event organizer.

Norris used the streets of Odessa to display his hope for unity.

"There's been a large outcry of young folks, millennials, black, white, Hispanic that said we want to do something and we want our voices to be heard," said Norris. "If one person or one group of people are being mistreated that gives way for other people to be mistreated."

Their message is loud and clear and said time and time again, yet Norris is devoted to continuing to echo these words for as long as he is able.

"We have great leaders in our community who have helped us get to where we are but a lot of that started when they were in our shoes, saying who's going to be the person who to step up and make the change just by divine intervention... by providence, I was called," said Norris.

The Odessa native believes advocating for the community is a calling that's always lived in his blood.

"We've been active in the community for a while, this is our home," said Norris. "We know that we have the ability to come together when we need to and this is one of those moments where we can come together and show that we're really a great city and great community and that we can continue to build."

His grandparents, Reverand Curtis and Pearl Norris, led civil rights movements for nearly three decades here locally.

"Both of my grandparents were small business owners here and led civil rights movements just like this one," said Norris.

They traveled the county spreading love and words of peace, even helping Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. along the way, and never losing hope.

Norris continues to walk the path of justice, with every word he speaks and every helping hand he lends, hoping to reach the light that can only shine through love.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Odessa law enforcement officials share tips on how demonstrators stay safe during protests

Odessa community marches for George Floyd

Hundreds protest racial injustice in Midland and Odessa