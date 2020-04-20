BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring will be opening the state parks and outside parks on Monday, Apr. 20.

However, pavilions and play structures will remain closed.

Visitors will also be required to wear face coverings, visit in groups of five or less, and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet between individuals and groups.

The city parks will follow the same rules and will only be open during daylight hours.

The Comanche Trail Golf Course and Moss Lake will remain closed until May 1, due to maintenance work needing to be done.

All rentable facilities, such as the Dora Roberts Community Center, Municipal Auditorium, Comanche Trail Amphitheater, Roy Anderson Sports Complex, and all Comanche Trail Pavilions will remain closed until June 1, or further notice.