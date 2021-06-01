x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Community

Thames family drops off Christmas Extravaganza donations to Jubilee Food Pantry

The family uses their annual Christmas display to gather donations for the food pantry.
Credit: Thames Family

MIDLAND, Texas — Every year the Thames family puts on a beautiful Christmas light show at their home, and asks for only one thing in return.

A box placed in the front of the yard asks those driving and walking by to donate to the Jubilee Center of Midland.

While the family had to downsize a bit on the decorations due to health complications this year, the Thames still worked to give back to the community for their 23rd year in a row.

100% of all food and monetary donations were given to the Jubilee Center on January 5.

In a post on Nextdoor, the Thames' thanked the community for the support and showed a trunk-full of groceries for the center.

Credit: KWES

Related Articles