Thames family drops off Christmas Extravaganza donations to Jubilee Food Pantry

The family uses their annual Christmas display to gather donations for the food pantry.

MIDLAND, Texas — Every year the Thames family puts on a beautiful Christmas light show at their home, and asks for only one thing in return.

A box placed in the front of the yard asks those driving and walking by to donate to the Jubilee Center of Midland.

While the family had to downsize a bit on the decorations due to health complications this year, the Thames still worked to give back to the community for their 23rd year in a row.

100% of all food and monetary donations were given to the Jubilee Center on January 5.