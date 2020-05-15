TEXAS, USA — After the decision to pause evictions and debt collections due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Texas Supreme Court made the decision to resume the process of evictions and debt collecting the week of May 18.

The decision comes after the announcement to reopen many of the businesses throughout the state.

For those who are wanting to go through the process of having a tenant evicted, the eviction hearings will start on May 26.

However, this does not apply to tenants who are protected under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act or renters in homes covered by federally backed mortgages.

Tenants protected under the federal moratorium will be covered until Aug. 23.

For those who owe a debt, the debt collectors will be able to resume the garnishment of accounts starting later in the month of May.