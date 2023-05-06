Local group provides food, clothing, haircuts for homeless people

The West Texas community came together to help others who might need a little extra support and encouragement.

ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas community came together Monday to help those who might need a little extra support and encouragement.

Free food, clothes and even haircuts were given to people who consider themselves homeless.

"They don't necessarily need a hand out, they need a hand up, they just need to be encouraged, and that's what were here to do," said Doug Herget, with Hope for the Homeless. "A lot of these folks, we're their only support, that they know they can come and get a hot home-cooked meal, or they know they can get a job lead, they know they can get prescription glasses, clothing."

Folks could even get a haircut, all completely free, thanks to other volunteers who use their barber skills for good.

"If they haven't had a haircut for a while, they're super grateful," said Anthony Roque with Faithful Fader Barber Ministry and Hope Alive Church. "Just seeing the joy in their faces, the smiles, the conversation, and also just the feeling that we have inside being able to provide those services free of cost, it's super impactful."

Having a haircut helps gives people confidence and even makes an impact on the barbers themselves.

"When someone gets a haircut they smile and light up, and from when they were sitting down, and they feel like a brand new person," said Christian Montoya, another volunteer. "And so we recognize that, and that also opens up the opportunity to talk about the power of God and the change he can do in you as well."

Hope for the homeless wouldn't be possible without the nonprofits and people of Odessa.