MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Cutz is offering free haircuts to Midland law enforcement on June 10.

The barbershop says from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., any Midland police officer of Midland County sheriff's deputy can stop by a free haircut.

No appointments are needed, all officer haircuts will be done as walkins.

Texas Cutz also says they have a discount for law enforcement ever day if you or an officer you know can't swing by to take advantage of Wednesday's deal.

The shop is located at 4311 W Illinois in Suite B.

For more information on Texas Cutz or this deal you can visit the Facebook page.

