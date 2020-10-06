MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Cutz is offering free haircuts to Midland law enforcement on June 10.
The barbershop says from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., any Midland police officer of Midland County sheriff's deputy can stop by a free haircut.
No appointments are needed, all officer haircuts will be done as walkins.
Texas Cutz also says they have a discount for law enforcement ever day if you or an officer you know can't swing by to take advantage of Wednesday's deal.
The shop is located at 4311 W Illinois in Suite B.
For more information on Texas Cutz or this deal you can visit the Facebook page.
