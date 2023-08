On Aug. 2, City utility crews will complete the tie in of a new water line in the Highland neighborhood area.

BIG SPRING, Texas — City utility crews are going to complete the tie in of a new water line on Wednesday in the Highland neighborhood area in Big Spring.

People who live in the vicinity of Oak Glen and Holland Grace will experience low to no water pressure while work is completed.

Shane Bowles, the public works director, did not state what specific times the work will start or finish.