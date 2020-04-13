TEXAS, USA — If your children are craving time to be outside and love learning about nature, then starting a herbarium may be a great way to bring an educational kind of fun to them.

Your children can find a plant or a flower and let it dry.

After it dries, they will be able to place it in a book and write the name of the plant as well as the date and scientific name along with other information about it.

Other fun facts, like what the plant is used for and how it smells can also be something that can be added to the herbarium book.

Educational intrigue and family time can be something your children will love to embrace after starting the herbarium.