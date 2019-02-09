ODESSA, Texas — Dozens of agencies and organizations are responding in the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting to help victims and their families.

The Red Cross opened the family assistance center on east eight street, providing resources, health services and assistance to victims and their families. One of the volunteers, Carina King, is from San Antonio. She said she was visiting family when she got the call to help with the crisis response to Midland and Odessa. “Then when I drove in and I saw those two fire trucks out there that had the flags at half staff, and it choked me up even more,” she said.

KENS 5 learned one of the injured victims is also from San Antonio.

Federal, state and local agencies are also working out of the center, offering support and grief counseling services.

Chis Roussos, Chief Executive Officer for Sequel Youth and Family services said their team has responded to four mass shooting this year, including El Paso.

“The victims I had a chance to check with this morning, as well as their families are traumatized,” Roussos said. “And then some of the families that are here right now, their families were also involved in the shooting in El Paso, so it hits close to home.”

Roussos said there’s an extraordinary amount of agencies here to help, for the short and long term. “Talk to someone, a friend or family, and get the help you need,” he said.

The Red Cross’s family assistance center will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

