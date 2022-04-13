Students hear Easter story while visiting Calvary Cross

John Bushman, founder of the People Pride Scholarship Program, spoke to the students about the true meaning of Easter.

MIDLAND, Texas — Students in the People Pride Scholarship Program gathered at the Cavalry Cross on Highway 191 Tuesday to hear the story of Easter.

Around 50 students were in attendance with their parents and teachers.

John Bushman, founder of the program, spoke to the students about the true meaning of Easter as part of the Christian-based educational program.

Currently, the program supports 87 secondary students and 27 college students across Texas.