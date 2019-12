ODESSA, Texas — In the early morning hours the Odessa fire department and the Odessa police department responded to a fire at Pioneer Furniture.

As of now, there is no word on how the fire was started or if there was anyone hurt in the fire.

The southbound and northbound lanes of South Grant are currently shutdown.

The police department is asking the public to avoid the 800 block of South Grant until further notice.

Will provide updates as they come in.