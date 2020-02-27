ODESSA, Texas — On Wednesday afternoon, at around 3:53 p.m., the Odessa Fire Rescue Units and Fire Marshalls responded to a call about a structure fire.

The structure which was vacant at the time of the fire seems to have started in the carport and then spread to the attached shed, causing the fire to further extend to the attic of the residence.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries while putting out the blaze, but was transported to Medical Center Hospital, and later released with permission to return to duty.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Updates will be provided as they become available.