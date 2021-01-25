Staff at Midland Memorial Hospital treated to lunch by local restaurant

The Rusty Bucket Barbeque and Tavern has fed those serving the community for the last four years.

MIDLAND, Texas — Staff at Midland Memorial Hospital were well-fed on Monday.

The Rusty Bucket Barbeque and Tavern, with the help of other organizations, worked to feed hospital staff.

The local restaurant has helped feed those serving the community for fours year now, from first responders and law enforcement to doctors and nurses.

Their goal was to feed the entire hospital and show how they care for their services to the community.

"We get to lay our heads on the pillow peacefully at night because men and women here are manning the beds," said Larry Hinkle, a volunteer at Monday's feed.

"It's a pretty serious situation, we just want to show our love," Hinkle said.